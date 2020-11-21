165834
162268
Penticton  

Summerland local plans for a new light up event that follows safety protocols

Summerland will light up

- | Story: 317073

Hoping to bring light in a time of darkness, one Summerland resident has planned to keep the spirit of their famous light up event going, by making it a drive-by. 

Summerland Light Up 2020 is a drive-by display event for people to enjoy the lights of the area, running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 27. 

The usually annual ‘Festival of Lights’ and  'Light Up the Vines' events bring crowds of people to the area, but were both cancelled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.   

“Light Up has been a big tradition here in Summerland for many years, when it was closed down so many people from the community were so discouraged,” Paul Biro, the organizer of the new event said.  “For the town, it's just one of our favourite days of the year.” 

Biro’s house is the starting location, featuring a nativity scene with live actors, Santa and Mrs. Claus and elves handing out candy canes. Each group of performers is in their own family cohort and spaced out from the other to ensure proper COVID-19 social protocols.   

“We are doing this to add some light in a dark year in a safe and responsible manner." 

Biro's family will be handing out candy canes and maps with masks and gloves on.

“We're gonna give out as many candy canes as we can afford...I think we've got about 800 candy canes if people want them, we might go get more,” Biro laughed.  

So far speaking with town officials, nobody has told him he can't run it. 

“This is my business too. I'm writing Covid-19 protocols, my company and my staff are writing protocols for shows, we're doing all over the country... It's all I do right now,” Biro explained. ”We're familiar with what we have to do to make it safe for people and that's why we created this thing.”

The community reaction so far has been surprising for the family, seeing how many people are looking forward to it. 

“I didn't think like hundreds of people would want to drive by...I am amazed so many people are excited about it.” 

Biro requests for drivers to enter Quinpool off Rosedale Avenue and head west to 10116 Quinpool to start the tour.

“We don’t want thousands of people downtown at one time but we do want people to know Summerland is open for business and a safe amazing place for unique shopping, all season long as COVID restrictions allow.”

Alcar storage is also on the map route and will be accepting any donations to the food bank. 

A few Summerland businesses, Grannys, The Beanery and Maple Roch will be open until 9 p.m. that evening, selling hot chocolate and treats. 

“Again people need to have a mask and must social distance.”

For more information on the event, email [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164648
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
165438




Send us your News Tips!


163538


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


163235


Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020

Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Gambino Bambino “Well Hi!!!“
Must Watch
Black Panther 2 to begin production next summer
Showbiz
Director Ryan Coogler will reportedly start production on the...
Husband thinks he’s in trouble when wife calls him by his first name
Must Watch
Poor David.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163117
162268