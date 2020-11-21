165834
Naramata Inn kicks off its holiday season with a display of over 25,000 lights

Casey Richardson

Naramata Inn turned on its light display Saturday afternoon as the sun set, flickering on over 25,000 lights in hopes of bringing a bit more holiday cheer to the Village they’re a part of. 

Part-owners Kate Colley and Ned Bell invited a small group of media to attend the ceremony, with their two kids excitedly moving the switch at countdown. 

“We’ve been working for a week and a half to put up some lights, in part of us wanting to create some Christmas cheer here at the end of the road,” Colley said.  “It's our first winter here, it's our first Christmas here as new owners and partners, really excited to get the Christmas spirit rolling.”

“This year more than ever we need a little extra glow, a little extra love.”

The village itself is also lighting up over the festive season, encouraging some Covid friendly community spirit with a Christmas Lights Competition.

During the weeks of Dec. 3 to 17, participating houses will have their lights on each evening for people to be able to walk or drive around and admire the displays. A map of participating houses and businesses will be available online at the start of December. 

“Christmas looks different, not just for us but for absolutely everyone…[But] eat, drink and merry is what we’re saying, just in smaller groups this year.” 

Colley added that the Inn hopes to see locals come visit in their cohorts and enjoy a special holiday lunch or dinner, while also driving through to see the Village. 

“Christmas can be small and special with your bubbles.”

The Inn is also launching an online store at the end of November to sell gift boxes to feature a taste of their creations, available on their website. 

