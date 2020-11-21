165482
Penticton  

Tavern in Keremeos post tongue and cheek guidelines on new mask rules for a bit of fun

“Face masks or covering are required to enter this establishment. If you refuse to wear a mask you must remove all your clothes to enter...we may still refuse service,” reads a notice on a Keremeos pub's Facebook page, posted Friday.

Wrong Turn Tavern is responding to the province's face masks mandate announced Thursday with a satirical sign.

The pub posted its ‘new guidelines’, making sure visitors follow COVID-19 protocols - but with a bit of fun. 

“Some of it are ideas that I saw online, just trying to make light of a serious situation,” says Liza Needham, owner of Wrong Turn Tavern.

So far, the reaction to the cheeky post has been positive 

“People are loving it, people are [commenting] that this is something the tavern would say - it’s expected,” she laughs.  "If you came to the tavern you’d see that it’s all tongue in cheek really, try to be funny, to try to keep things light.”

Staff at Wrong Turn Tavern are supportive of following the government mandate, but Needham adds that a few customers cancelled their reservations because she was enforcing mask-wearing. 

“I don’t know if that's because they don’t realize once they sit down they can take them off or [they’re] just against the whole idea. But most people are fine with it,” she explains.   

Patrons can remove the masks when they sit down at their table. If you get up to go to the bathroom, to pay, or for any other reason that requires walking around, you must put it back on. 

“I totally support the wearing of masks and am really thankful for the people on the frontline, the doctors, nurses and staff are amazing,” Needham expresses.

Wrong Turn Tavern is open Thursday to Monday.  To learn more, click here.

