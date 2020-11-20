Tanker hauling de-icer rolls on Hwy 3 near Anarchist Mountain

Photo: Contributed

Traffic is down to single-lane alternating on Highway 3 near Anarchist Mountain after a tanker truck rolled.

A motorist tells Castanet that the truck rolled about 15 kilometres east of Osoyoos at 4 p.m.

“Not sure how but the guy rolled the truck driving up hill, but he did. I was driving a semi truck and arrived on scene one minute after he flipped. The road was completely fine,” the truck driver said.

Road conditions were described as wet but not icy.

The tanker was transporting road de-icer and leaked “thousands of gallons” as a result of the crash

“No one was hurt. I talked to the driver for a minute before calling the police and he said he was fine just shaken up,” the truck driver said.

DriveBC is advising motorists to watch for traffic control workers as they travel through the area.