Penticton  

Share the Spirit of the holidays by donating with SOWINS

Help save women in need

A South Okanagan organization is hoping to share the spirit of the holidays and help out the growing number of children and women in need.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) is asking for the community's support by participating in the Share the Spirit Campaign.

The increase seen by SOWINS of many single women and families choosing to leave abusive situations and strive to rebuild their lives, while working through a financial and/or housing crisis. After paying for rent, food and utilities, these groups often have little to none left over for special meals or gifts to help celebrate the holiday season.

But the organization is working to help these families through the holidays and has multiple options set up. 

Donations can be made and will be put towards helping support struggling individuals during this difficult time. Tax Receipts are available for donations over $25.

Sponsoring to provide a single woman or family with a ‘Hamper’ of food and gifts for the holiday season are an option to fund on your own or with colleagues. Hampers provide food store gift cards and presents, which can add up to spend around $250 for a single woman and more for a family. While it is encouraged for the sponsors to shop and assemble the hampers, funds can also be donated for volunteers to build it. 

Also providing a new unwrapped gift or a gift certificate for local stores or services are welcome, which will help create hampers and provide gifts for the women and children they work with.

Donations may be dropped off at SOWINS Administration #102-1027 Westminster Ave West, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SOWINS is also looking for people to help build a backpack this holiday season, to help those facing housing problems and sleeping on the streets.

For more information on the Share the Spirit campaign or building a backpack, visit their website. 

