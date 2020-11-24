165362
Penticton  

10,000 Tonight and Toys for Tots to Teens have combined for a campaign, changing their fundraising outline

Drive thru now drop off

Key fundraising events in Penticton, 10,000 Tonight and Toys for Tots to Teens, are now combining to form a new campaign called Penticton Provides to help support Penticton families. 

Organizers decided to suspend the events after Thursday’s announcement from Dr. Henry and connecting with Interior Health (IH) determined that the best solution was to continue in a drop off format rather than a drive thru with volunteers present. 

The campaign will run for two weeks from Nov. 26 until Dec. 10. 

The community will have multiple locations available where they can drop off food and toys including in front of Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary as well as the elementary and middle school locations in the city

Plans for community businesses to contribute their locations to be included as drop off sites as well. Canadian Tire has already signed up.

Their goals for these combined events fundraiser are to collect 1000 gifts, collect 10,000 food items, collect $20,000 which will all be spent within our community.

Plans are still in their infancy and student leaders at Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary are putting in tremendous time and energy.

The community can also donate online on their website. Tax receipts will be provided for anyone requiring one where the donation is over $50.

Donation drop off locations are at all Penticton public schools, Canadian Tire, Save-On-Foods, Safeway, Walmart, Superstore and IGA.

