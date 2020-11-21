Castanet hit the streets to find out if people are changing holiday plans after indoor gatherings were banned

Casey Richardson

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a ban on Thursday for social gatherings of any size inside of homes until at least the first week of December, maybe longer.

Travel restrictions throughout the province have also been imposed, asking people to stay local in their area unless it’s necessary for them to go.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask whether people were rethinking any plans for holiday celebrations?

The majority of the people we spoke with are either rethinking plans on traveling or had already planned on just keeping their holidays in their household.

You can send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected]