Penticton disposes of iconic scroll lights after a year in storage

Photo: Contributed

After nearly a year of waiting in storage for someone to possibly save them, Penticton's iconic scroll lights are officially gone for good.

As the holiday season approaches, some Pentictonites have begun taking to social media wondering about the fate of the old, iconic lights that used to hang in town, most recently stringing across Riverside Drive and the Sudbury Beach areas.

Multiple posts in local Facebook groups show people reminiscing about the lights and speculating as to their fate, as they had to be taken down last year due to corroding limbs but were kept in storage after considerable public outcry.

At the time, there appeared to be a growing movement of people volunteering their skills and time to try and resurrect them.

But that was not to be.

"The scrolls were kept for a number of months to allow for a community led effort to recondition them, which was communicated at multiple public meetings as well as with various efforts to connect directly with concerned citizens," said City communications manager Philip Cooper.

"After almost a full year without anyone retrieving them, they were disposed of."

The lights had an estimated $60,000 cost for restoration attached to them, a bill the City was not inclined to foot, and grassroots groups appear never to have gotten effectively off the ground.