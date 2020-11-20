165834
162268
Penticton  

City of Penticton upping bylaw presence downtown during peak holiday shopping hours

More bylaw for the holidays

- | Story: 316965

The City of Penticton will be kicking its bylaw enforcement up a notch during the holiday season's busy retail days as part of a push to encourage more shoppers to buy local. 

Throughout December, more officers will be on the ground on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. The additional officers will be focusing on COVID provincial health order compliance, parking and traffic enforcement, snow clearance and general community safety.

“This additional bylaw presence is part of the ‘Love Local Penticton’ campaign to support our downtown retailers and businesses,” said the City’s bylaw supervisor, Tina Siebert.

“Providing a safe environment is important to creating the desired vibrancy in the downtown,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

"The seasonal operational changes being introduced will increase the visibility and response of our bylaw officers while supporting efforts to create a safe and enjoyable experience for downtown merchants and visitors.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4307585
302-1550 Dickson Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
165158




Send us your News Tips!


163549


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


164489


Labrasaurus Rex

Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.
Friday Fails- November 20, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Prince William welcomes BBC inquiry into Princess Diana interview
Showbiz
British royal Prince William has welcomed the BBC's decision...
Woman films boyfriend throwing a tantrum
Must Watch
Internet GOLD.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162268