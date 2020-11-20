City of Penticton upping bylaw presence downtown during peak holiday shopping hours

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton will be kicking its bylaw enforcement up a notch during the holiday season's busy retail days as part of a push to encourage more shoppers to buy local.

Throughout December, more officers will be on the ground on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. The additional officers will be focusing on COVID provincial health order compliance, parking and traffic enforcement, snow clearance and general community safety.

“This additional bylaw presence is part of the ‘Love Local Penticton’ campaign to support our downtown retailers and businesses,” said the City’s bylaw supervisor, Tina Siebert.

“Providing a safe environment is important to creating the desired vibrancy in the downtown,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

"The seasonal operational changes being introduced will increase the visibility and response of our bylaw officers while supporting efforts to create a safe and enjoyable experience for downtown merchants and visitors.”