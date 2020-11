Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Falls Irrigation District has issued a “Boil Water” Notice (E. coli) for the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District Upper Zone.

Only the upper zone is affected, which includes the following streets: Peachcliff Drive, Bighorn Estates, Mallory Drive, Brockie Place, 14th Avenue, Maple Street South from 14th Avenue to Valley View Estates.

Kirk Kirkham with the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District issued the notice Friday morning, advising that it was due to E. coli.