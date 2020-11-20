Penticton facing 'unprecedented financial challenge' with 2021 budget talks beginning next week

Photo: Contributed

Penticton city council will begin annual budget deliberations for 2021 next week, with a year of losses behind them and facing an unclear future.

City chief financial officer Jim Bauer described the budget as an "unprecedented financial challenge," with the impact of COVID-19 clear in the numbers.

"It’s huge, not only for many people across the world and the community, but the City specifically. We’re seeing about a $5 million revenue loss for 2020," Bauer said Friday.

The City recently received a $4.7 million Safe Restart grant from the province that will help fill the gap, which council will direct staff on how to spend after deliberations.

For 2021, staff are projecting revenues of $118.8 million, which includes a proposed 2.25 per cent tax increase for residents. The average residential property will pay an additional $164 in combined taxes and utilities next year, or an extra $14 per month.

An average business property will pay $1,463 more next year, or $122 per month.

A major loss of revenue in 2020 had been Cascades Casino, which remains closed and in a normal year generates roughly $2 million for the city. The 2021 budget has that profit estimated at less than $500,000 for as Bauer pointed out, it seems unlikely the casino will be back up and running before the end of 2021 if at all.

The City is also facing higher than normal capital spending needs for 2021, due to projects carried over from 2020 after being postponed during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

$24.7 million in projects on the books includes $8.1 million worth pushed from 2020. A normal year would see spending in the range of $16 million to $18 million, according to Bauer.

Over the next five years, the City has $95 million in unfunded capital projects coming down the pipeline which Bauer said they will need to begin borrowing for in 2022 with a planned $18 million, as a start. No borrowing is anticipated for 2021.

Budget 2021 also considers adding five new positions, which will be cost-neutral due to replacing roles that were previously contracted out, or in the case of a "temporary sustainability coordinator," funded by a grant.

Over the course of 2020, 10.5 city positions were eliminated or impacted during COVID-19 spending cuts, 5.5 gone for good and five "repurposed to areas to address changing needs at the City."

But a lot could change as council deliberates before adopting the 2021 budget, and even after that through amendments.

Above all, Bauer said, the name of the game moving forward is flexibility.

“It’s a huge amount of uncertainty. Just yesterday we heard the new orders that are coming out that are really putting restrictions on what can take place in the community,” Bauer said.

“We need to remain flexible and adaptable and as a result of that, we certainly may see an evolving budget.”

Citizens can view the draft budget and complete a survey providing feedback online here. Council begins deliberations Tuesday.