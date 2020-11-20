Summerland, Osoyoos see spikes in calls for RCMP with domestic, sex assaults

Photo: Contributed Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP detachment commander, discusses third quarter crime numbers at an RDOS meeting Thursday.

The third quarter of 2020 saw a significant jump in RCMP calls for sex offences and domestic violence in two South Okanagan communities, something the local detachment leaders say they take seriously.

RCMP presented crime numbers for July, August and September at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting Thursday. There, Sgt. Jason Bayda of Osoyoos and Sgt. Dave Preston spoke to their detachments' year-over-year numbers.

In Summerland, calls for sex offences have jumped 125 per cent from four calls in the same period last year to nine, and domestic violence calls are up 250 per cent from two to seven.

Preston said the jump looks alarming, but also explained that there have been "repeat occurrences" with one couple in town for the domestic violence calls.

That said, Preston stressed he takes these types of offences and any growth in numbers seriously, a sentiment his colleague from the Osoyoos detachment, Sgt. Bayda, echoed.

Osoyoos saw a 100 per cent increase in sex assault calls, from four to eight. Bayda called it "my biggest concern" when looking at the numbers.

"I look at sex offences as one of the most serious crimes that can happen, because they can affect a person for life," Bayda said, adding that one of those eight incidents has already been forwarded to Crown counsel for charge consideration.

Others of the eight were third party reports and the alleged victim is not necessarily wanting to speak to police, he explained, and noted that these incidents did not seem to pose a danger to the public.

"Although sex offences are all serious, these were on the less serious side and by that I mean these were not stranger assaults," Bayda said. "These were all known to each other."

He also noted that not necessarily all of the cases that show up in the numbers for the quarter actually happened during that three-month period, as sometimes crimes are reported well after the alleged incident.

South Okanagan regional RCMP commander Supt. Brian Hunter was also on hand at the meeting speaking generally about crime in the region.