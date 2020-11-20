Okanagan Falls winter market has been cancelled

Photo: Casey Richardson

Due to stricter COVID protocols and announcements, the Okanagan Falls winter artisan market has decided to close for the rest of the season after just one weekend.

Organizer Elaine Chernoff has been worried about her vendors and found it difficult to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols while running the market herself.

“The recent announcement with travel restrictions and it just getting harder to run a market which is primarily a social event with strict COVID restrictions,” she said.

“I’m really sad to let it go because it was such a success and any other time I would definitely move it forward. But it's been really challenging.”

The market was planned to run every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks starting Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, but so far has only had one weekend.

“It might take on another life, I don’t know there might be some opportunities out there.”

Chernoff didn’t expect to have to tell people to keep social distance, even outside when they were waiting their turn to come in.

“It all just sort of adds up...I was pleased with the crowds but I was overwhelmed because I was one person.”

She added that in hindsight, it would have been more effective to have volunteers with her to help her run it.