Keep warn outdoors at an Osoyoos cafe with igloos on their patio

Casey Richardson

Locals and visitors have been coming down to an Osoyoos cafe to visit their cozy ‘igloos’ that were put up last month.

Junction 3 Coffeehouse opened up in May of this year and set up the personal bubbles to keep customers warm.

“They love them, everybody comes by, takes pictures. They send them back home to wherever their families are, kind of bragging that they get to sit in igloos, it’s funny.” Hart Pauls, one of the owners of Junction 3 Coffeehouse said.

“We have little fireplace heaters in them so they stay nice and warm.”

Pauls and his partner were looking for options on how to extend their winter season when the igloos came up.

“I [said] yes, we have to get those,” he said. “So far, so good, everyone loves them.”

“We haven’t seen these before, they were completely something different and that's kind of something we wanted to do so that's why we went that direction.”

In order to keep with COVID-19 safety protocols, employees go inside after every use to clean out the igloos, sanitize and wipe down the furniture.

“We wanted to make sure that people felt safe, comfortable. But not even take COVID out of it, we just wanted to have somewhere warm where people could go and sit and still feel comfortable,” Pauls said.

The cafe is also hoping to have their brewery added in next spring.

More information on junction 3 Coffeehouse and how to reserve a spot in one of their igloos can be found on their website.