Woman sentenced for crime spree throughout Summerland, Penticton and Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

A woman with a long history of trouble with the law was sentenced to 12 more days in jail in Penticton court on Thursday, addressing six different incidents that had taken place over four months earlier in the year.

Megan Anne Roberts, 33, who appeared by video call from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including assault, theft, break and enter, possession of stolen property, forged documents and fraud under $5,000.

Recounts of the multiple incidents through Summerland, Penticton and Kelowna were detailed by Crown prosecutor John Swanson.

On Jan 1, 2020, a pharmacist with London Drugs in Penticton called RCMP to report a woman who had tried to obtain prescription drugs with a forged prescription. Roberts was refused the prescription from the store.

Further investigation also discovered that Roberts had tried to use the same document to obtain prescription drugs from the Walmart in Penticton earlier that day, where the pharmacist there had also refused her.

Then on Jan 12, 2020, RCMP responded to a theft complaint at the Wholesale Club in Penticton on Main Street, a constable was dispatched to investigate.

A law prevention officer met with her and attempted to apprehend Roberts, who punched the officer in the face and then departed on foot afterwards.

Summerland RCMP responded to a call on March 3, after a Mastercard had recently been used at the Husky Gas station that had been stolen.

The owner of the card had his wallet stolen overnight, and when he was calling his credit card company to notify them, they informed him where it had recently been used.

Video surveillance from the station identified Roberts.

In Kelowna, an RCMP patrol car spotted a suspicious vehicle on March 4 at 4:15 a.m. at a gas station on Harvey Avenue. When the officer ran the plates, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

Roberts ran out from inside the gas station and jumped into the drivers side of the vehicle. After a brief struggle with police, Roberts was apprehended and the car key was found in her front pocket.

At 8:38 a.m. on March 15, two people were reported outside of a residence on Skaha Lake Road, that were attempting to break into a truck. When RCMP responded, the two people were identified within the truck and the officer recognized Roberts.

Roberts ran off after being spotted, with the officer pursuing her. She then threw a gas can at him.

When he was able to confront her, Roberts pulled out a large silver hunting knife. The officer identified this as a serious threat and took Roberts to the ground, knocking the knife out of her hand.

She was apprehended when backup arrived.

On April 14 at around 8 p.m., Summerland RCMP responded to a call at a break and enter at the Pharmasave, where they found the front door glass broken. They were then called to a second break in at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Summerland, where the exterior glass was broken.

A witness was at the Shoppers, where they confronted Roberts in an attempt to stop her. Roberts ran out the back door after striking the witness in the head, knocking her backwards.

Roberts was located shortly after in the area by RCMP, with a large quantity of prescription drugs in her possession.

A joint submission from the Crown and Roberts' counsel James Pennington asked Judge Clarke Burnett for 360 days in total for the multiple charges, with 348 days already served, leaving Roberts to have 12 days left in jail.

Pennington outlined that while Roberts has had a “long string of offences, when you look at her background of what she was going through… she was battling a number of demons.”

Reports from the OCC officer that had been familiar with Roberts stated that her behaviour was odd and not what she had known.

“The best way to describe it was bizarre,” Pennington added, speaking of Roberts thinking she had a direct line to the Dalai Lama, and seeing that her thought process wasn’t normal.

After getting Roberts on the correct medication, she reportedly became coherent.

Pennington added that incidents in the past contributed to what happened, but Roberts had previously been capable of holding down employment and completed education.

Roberts was dealing with her husband dying suddenly, her mother passing from a terminal illness, her bank account hacked and ending up in an abusive relationship.

Defensive asked for a Rogers order to be considered, where Roberts would have to comply with help from doctors, psychiatrists and take prescriptions as directed.

“I was suffering really bad with psychosis,” Roberts said. “There was not a logical thought process. End of the world kind of thoughts.”

“I wasn’t in my right state of mind and I hope you take that into consideration.”

Judge Burnett stated that he believes the court should respect joint submission and agree to the presented sentence, giving Roberts 12 new days to serve in total, along with a 12 months probation order afterward.

He also imposed a DNA order, a mandatory five year firearm prohibition starting from release and waived the victim surcharge.