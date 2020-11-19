Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth named new commander of Oliver RCMP detachment

Photo: Contributed Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in 2017 having some fun promoting an anti-bike theft initiative in the City of Penticton.

The Oliver RCMP detachment has a new commander and corporal after former leader Sgt. Blaine Gervais left this spring.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, with 21 years of experience most recently in Penticton, has been granted the top job.

Supt. Brian Hunter, head of South Okanagan RCMP, praised Wrigglesworth as "very community minded" and said he will be stepping into the new position by Christmas.

Wrigglesworth's second in command will be Cpl. Paul Simon, transferring from Langley. He has experience dealing with prolific offenders and crime reduction.

"We’re very excited. As we know, all of our communities experience prolific offenders and Oliver certainly has their fair share,” Hunter said.

Cpl. Brian Evans of Keremeos had been filling in the void over the summer, covering both detachments.

"I’m excited that the community is going to have a new commander and new corporal, for some of that long-term stability,” Evans said.