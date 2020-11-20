A Summerland family worked to rescue an injured owl who was hit by a car

Photo: Trevor Loeppky

A Summerland family's efforts to save an injured owl highlights the importance of watching for owls on roadways, with local rescues seeing an uptick in birds being hit by cars.

Trevor Loeppky and his family were cleaning the backyard when they heard rustling in the trees.

“I thought it was the raccoons that were back there. After we looked around for a while, we kind of saw an owl that was sitting on the ground underneath the tree,” Loeppky said.

The family thought it was odd for an owl to be out for the time of day.

“Odd that it was on the ground and not in the tree. We went up to it and it walked away, and we noticed it had a broken wing.”

Loeppky added that he was ‘super shocked,’ never having come across a bird in the wild that had a broken wing like that before. After posting on Facebook asking for help and suggestions, a small group came out to help catch it.

“I was very grateful that in such a short time that people were there and willing to help,” Loeppky added. “Luckily one of the people that came and helped us out had a little bit of experience, catching a falcon or something.”

The owl was hiding out in some bushes across the street, where the group managed to toss some blankets on top of it and cover the bird.

“We brought it back to our place where I converted the kids play house into a temporary owl cage I guess,” Loeppky laughed.

The family reached out to the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (SORCO), who came up from Oliver to rescue the owl, that ended up passing on Wednesday.

“That owl did not survive, he had a very serious wing fracture and more than likely, serious head trauma," Dale Belvedere, manager for SORCO, said. “It was more than likely he was hit by a car.”

“It's a busy time of year for us, it's unfortunate he didn't survive but we did get in five or six birds on the weekend, all again hit by vehicles or hitting windows. That's the time of year we're facing.”

All the other birds brought in on the weekend are reportedly doing extremely well, but a major injury stemming from where the Loeppky’s owl was found was not surprising for SORCO to see.

Jubilee Road in Summerland is a very busy road and according to Belvedere, because it gets dark so early and the higher volume of traffic is happening, the birds are spotting what’s on the ground with the headlights of the cars and that's when they go down to get it.

“These birds just swoop right down, it's very very hard to see them...That's how they get hit.” she said. “It's unfortunate not everyone survives but you can only do what you can do.”

“But the sooner they call us and the sooner we get the bird, the better chances of survival are.”

SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre works to rehabilitate injured birds and release back into the wild. If you've found an injured raptor, call SORCO at (250) 498-4251.