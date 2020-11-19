165260
Penticton  

The City of Penticton announced that mask wearing is now expected in City facilities

City buildings require masks

The City of Penticton has made masks expected when members of the public enter all municipal facilities, advising residents to wear a non-medical mask when social distancing is difficult or impossible.

The City stated this is in alignment with other public and private sector organizations.

“We continue to do our part to follow the most recent advice from our Provincial Health Officer by introducing measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19”, Daniel York, the City’s occupational health and safety rrepresentative said in a press release.

“Today’s announcement follows other effective controls the City has previously introduced to ensure visitor and staff safety, including installing physical barriers, hand sanitizing stations and occupancy limits.”

