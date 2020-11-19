The SOS medical foundation are focusing on a new CT for the Tree of Dreams campaign

Photo: Contributed Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs young ?patient? Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation?s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at PRH.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation’s 15 annual Tree of Dreams campaign is hoping to complete their three million dollar fundraising effort for a second Computerized Tomography (CT) at Penticton Regional Hospital that they launched last spring.

Currently, there’s less than $500,000 remaining to raise for the SOS Medical Foundation’s CT drive. And donors throughout the region have contributed $2.5 million – including a $1.7 million commitment from Peters Bros. Construction Ltd.

The second phase in the PHR improvement upgrades will put the new CT machine located steps away from the Emergency Department. The total project cost to $5 million along with the extensive needed building upgrades. The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District is contributing $2 million with the SOS Medical Foundation raising the remainder.

According to Jeff Wojcik, section head for medical imaging at PRH, not only will having the latest model CT scanner provide higher quality images; it will also help reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine. The CT currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

“We’re having trouble keeping up with the volume,” Wojcik said in a press release. “We often try to sandwich Emergency patients in between out-patients and oncology patients.”

Peter Steele, the Foundation’s board chair, said the public response to date has been extremely gratifying. “We can’t thank our donors enough for their support for quality healthcare,” he said.

The Emergency Department renovation and new CT scanner will be operational when all work is completed in early 2022. The new admitting and triage area is now open with work continuing on other sections of the ER which has remained in operation throughout the construction period.

To donate, visit the SOS medical foundation’s website or call them at 250-492-9027.