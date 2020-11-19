165834
165914
Penticton  

The SOS medical foundation are focusing on a new CT for the Tree of Dreams campaign

Close to $3 million goal

- | Story: 316838

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation’s 15 annual Tree of Dreams campaign is hoping to complete their three million dollar fundraising effort for a second Computerized Tomography (CT)  at Penticton Regional Hospital that they launched last spring.

Currently, there’s less than $500,000 remaining to raise for the SOS Medical Foundation’s CT drive. And donors throughout the region have contributed $2.5 million – including a $1.7 million commitment from Peters Bros. Construction Ltd.

The second phase in the PHR improvement upgrades will put the new CT machine located steps away from the Emergency Department. The total project cost to $5 million along with the extensive needed building upgrades. The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District is contributing $2 million with the SOS Medical Foundation raising the remainder.

According to Jeff Wojcik, section head for medical imaging at PRH, not only will having the latest model CT scanner provide higher quality images;  it will also help reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine. The CT currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

“We’re having trouble keeping up with the volume,” Wojcik said in a press release.  “We often try to sandwich Emergency patients in between out-patients and oncology patients.” 

Peter Steele, the Foundation’s board chair, said the public response to date has been extremely gratifying. “We can’t thank our donors enough for their support for quality healthcare,” he said.

The Emergency Department renovation and new CT scanner will be operational when all work is completed in early 2022.  The new admitting and triage area is now open with work continuing on other sections of the ER which has remained in operation throughout the construction period.

To donate, visit the SOS medical foundation’s website or call them at 250-492-9027.  

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164177
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
161351




Send us your News Tips!


161329


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165332


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163947