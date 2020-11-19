Summerland gets new CAO from Alberta

Photo: Contributed

The District of Summerland has introduced its new chief administrative officer, bringing with him 20 years of experience in provincial government experience in Alberta.

Graham Statt has been leading Alberta's Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19 as its incident commander. Before that, his roles included executive positions within the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Tourism, Parks and Recreation and the Ministry of International, Intergovernmental and Aboriginal Relations.

"One of Council’s most important responsibilities is to select a suitable CAO for our community,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

"We believe that Graham will make an excellent addition to Summerland. We look forward to working with Graham and are confident he has the leadership and skills to continue advancing Summerland and achieving Council’s strategic priorities.”

Statt and his wife will be moving from Beaumont, Alta. and he says they are looking forward to joining the Summerland community.

"I am excited to work with staff and council, and to use my knowledge and leadership skills to accomplish great things together," Statt said.

Statt's first official day will be Jan. 4. In the meantime, Karen Needham will be acting CAO, as outgoing CAO Anthony Haddad has already departed.