165482
Penticton  

Osoyoos has its first brewery open in the area, North Basin Brewing Co. founded by locals

New brewery making mark

- | Story: 316790

Casey Richardson

One of the Okanagan's biggest spots for wine has seen its first brewery open.

North Basin Brewing Co., a brand-new craft brewery in Osoyoos, BC, opened its doors on Monday next to the Watermark Beach Resort.

“Always been a beer drinker and a beer lover, just trying to put the two together right. Everyone wants to be able to enjoy their job…this was the way to do it,” Wesley Greve, one of the owners of North Basin Brewing Co. said.

The owners of the brewery are Osoyoos locals and weren't expecting to open going into winter, but jumped at the opportunity when the location came up. 

“It's been in the works for a long time now, talking about doing it for the past five years,” Greves said. “Once the watermark and these two locations opened up, decided to jump on it.”

One spot used for their tasting room and the other for their brewing equipment, North Basin Brewing Co. was ready to launch. Crafting everything from lagers to ales, stouts to IPAs, the microbrewery focuses on keeping their variety going. 

“The beer industry I find is more laid back and relaxed, more of an environment where anybody can come in and feel comfortable and not feel pressured to know everything there is to know about craft beer and beer in general,” Kody Rosentreter, the head brewer said. “But I think it will be a little bit of a challenge to  convert some of those wine people into beer [drinkers].”

“It cleanses the palette from the wine and what not, “ Greve added. 

Instead of doing traditional glass growlers, the brewery sells one litre metal cans ‘Crowlers” of their beer from the store for people to take with them. 

“We’re trying to keep it beach and boat friendly for all that kind of stuff.”

North Basin Brewing Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and can be found at unit 226 - 15 Park Place in Osoyoos.

“Come on down and try our brews,” Greve said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4225924
211 710 Rutland Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$277,500
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


165126


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Boots
Boots Penticton SPCA >


164977


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness coming in hot.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Showbiz
Michael Douglas shared a gushing tribute to his wife Catherine...
Unusual barcodes
Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164993
162894