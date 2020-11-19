Osoyoos has its first brewery open in the area, North Basin Brewing Co. founded by locals

Casey Richardson

One of the Okanagan's biggest spots for wine has seen its first brewery open.

North Basin Brewing Co., a brand-new craft brewery in Osoyoos, BC, opened its doors on Monday next to the Watermark Beach Resort.

“Always been a beer drinker and a beer lover, just trying to put the two together right. Everyone wants to be able to enjoy their job…this was the way to do it,” Wesley Greve, one of the owners of North Basin Brewing Co. said.

The owners of the brewery are Osoyoos locals and weren't expecting to open going into winter, but jumped at the opportunity when the location came up.

“It's been in the works for a long time now, talking about doing it for the past five years,” Greves said. “Once the watermark and these two locations opened up, decided to jump on it.”

One spot used for their tasting room and the other for their brewing equipment, North Basin Brewing Co. was ready to launch. Crafting everything from lagers to ales, stouts to IPAs, the microbrewery focuses on keeping their variety going.

“The beer industry I find is more laid back and relaxed, more of an environment where anybody can come in and feel comfortable and not feel pressured to know everything there is to know about craft beer and beer in general,” Kody Rosentreter, the head brewer said. “But I think it will be a little bit of a challenge to convert some of those wine people into beer [drinkers].”

“It cleanses the palette from the wine and what not, “ Greve added.

Instead of doing traditional glass growlers, the brewery sells one litre metal cans ‘Crowlers” of their beer from the store for people to take with them.

“We’re trying to keep it beach and boat friendly for all that kind of stuff.”

North Basin Brewing Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and can be found at unit 226 - 15 Park Place in Osoyoos.

“Come on down and try our brews,” Greve said.