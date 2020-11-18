165076
165914
Penticton  

The Bay, Cherry Lane Mall launch duelling lawsuits in Penticton

The Bay, mall sue each other

- | Story: 316727

Penticton's Cherry Lane Mall and its tenant the Hudson's Bay Company have launched a pair of lawsuits against each other, as Cherry Lane seeks to evict The Bay for failing to pay rent. 

In a suit flied Nov. 13 in Penticton, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd. alleges The Bay has not paid its $78,036.49 per month rent since April 2020, resulting in over $620,000 owed, plus more than $85,000 in taxes and lease costs reconciliation. 

The suit outlines months of notices of default delivered to Hudson's Bay, a notice of termination of the lease served on Nov. 9 and a demand for possession of the premises on Nov. 10. Cherry Lane claims that since then, The Bay has been "in wrongful possession of the premises and refused to vacate."

Hudson's Bay Company, which operates The Bay retail locations, filed its own lawsuit the same day in Vancouver Supreme Court, blaming Cherry Lane for their loss of revenue during the pandemic that left them unable to pay their rent.

The suit alleges that Cherry Lane did not make upgrades to their HVAC system or air filters which would make the public safer, and refused to install touchless doors, upgrade washrooms, improve pedestrian controls and increase mall staff responsible for "ensuring customers are complying wth safety precaution, including wearing masks and physically distancing." 

Hudson's Bay alleges this, along with lack of marketing "to address customers' concerns and encourage them to return," resulted in low customer traffic and lack of revenue.

Sales have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, with the worst month being April. In April 2019, The Bay at Cherry Lane recorded $1,009,495 in sales, compared to just $4,634 in April 2020, a 99.5 per cent change.

Since the spring, year over year sales losses per month have ranged between 23.9 per cent and 32.3 per cent.

The lawsuit further notes that 66 people are employed at The Bay at Cherry Lane and that they are in the process of hiring 22 more for the holiday season. 

"All of these people will lose their jobs if the store is terminated," reads the suit. 

In its own suit, Cherry Lane disputes claims that they have not adopted appropriate health and safety measures, and says they have "undertaken significant marketing initiatives during the last several months directed at increasing footfall at the shopping centre."

Hudson's Bay Company is seeking an injunction restraining Cherry Lane from terminating the lease, which The Bay has held since 1996. Their lawsuit also mentions The Bay's location in Victoria, B.C. where the company is fighting a similar battle against their landlord and making similar arguments. 

Hudson's Bay has recently had success elsewhere in Canada blocking eviction for unpaid rent. 

Representatives from either party were not immediately available for comment. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4286616
314 3185 Via Centrale
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$399,900
more details
164827




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Boots
Boots Penticton SPCA >


165125


Mommy says no…but why not see what happens

Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020
Galleries
If it’s weirdness you are looking for, you’ve come to...
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jesy Nelson taking ‘extended’ break from Little Mix
Music
British singer Jesy Nelson will be taking an "extended"
Tiny pots
Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163947