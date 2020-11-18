165834
The City of Penticton has been presented with a 83 unit affordable housing project which needs an area for development

Housing for seniors, families

Ask Wellness Society and the CMHA South Okanagan Similkameen have the City of Penticton’s support moving forward with a proposed affordable housing project for seniors and families. 

Bob Hughes with Ask Wellness appeared before council on Tuesday to present the 83-unit proposal and ask for a letter of support for the application, as well as the city's consideration of any municipally-owned land plots that could be used for the complex.

A housing needs assessment published in 2017 indicated that the city will need roughly 1,120 non-market rate housing units by 2046 to fill demand.

Of the total non-market housing units in question, roughly 120 units are expected to be needed for family and seniors housing.

The proposed project would provide 47 units for families and 36 units for seniors defined as 55 and over, representing 69 per cent of the need projected for these two demographics. 

“Affordable housing is a necessity in today’s province in terms of housing,” Hughes said. 

The proposal is for those seniors living on fixed or low income, and families with lower incomes. 

“We’re suggesting that many of the people who we would be anticipating to house would still be active in the labour market,” Hughes added. 

As a not for profit society, the group does not have the ability to purchase the land and thus, are in need of support for this project from the city. Between 1 and 1.4 acres of land is needed for the two proposed buildings, one of which would be 55-plus and the other of which would house families. 

So far, the group has not found suitable land for the project. 

The proposal is a part of a project through BC Housing and the Province's ten-year affordable housing plan, which the deadline for submission is mid-January, so they need to hear back from council by early January. 

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted in favour of providing a letter of support for the application the organizations will be making for funding. 

