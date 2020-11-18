165076
Penticton  

City of Penticton setting up a candy cane lane for residents to drive-thru for a holiday celebration

Drive-thru parade instead

Come cruise through Candy Cane Lane to view festive displays in a safe way in Penticton this holiday season. 

Hoodoo Adventures and the City of Penticton are inviting everyone to celebrate the holidays a little differently, partnering up to put a twist on the Santa Parade tradition. 

People are invited to enjoy a stand-still parade that will be free to attend.

On Sunday Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., festive displays will be set up all throughout the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot, for vehicles to drive through. Vehicles are required to register to reserve a time online for their family/household to drive through the parking lot to take in all the lights and sights brought to you by local businesses, along with Santa. 

Vehicles will move through in waves as passengers enjoy the light displays, music and celebrations from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. When registering for your group, one registration is equal to one vehicle.

Businesses interested in showcasing their festive spirit can help bring something really special and unique to the community by providing a stand still parade float or display. To apply to showcase, contact Hoodoo Adventures for a vendor application.   

More information on safety protocols, bookings and how it works, can be found at online on the Hoodoo website.

