Lake-to-Lake bike route approved by Penticton council

Council cements bike route

City council has approved the proposed Lake-to-Lake Bike Route, after months of consultation and a lengthy public hearing Monday evening. 

The $8 million project will connect Skaha Lake to Okanagan Lake. Council had the task Tuesday of approving or rejecting the roads that the path will follow.

"We are not committing to a specific design ... we're locking in the four roads; South Main Street, Atkinson Street, Fairview Road and Martin Street," city engineer Ian Chapman said.

"We are selecting the route, the roads on which this will be done, not the details of the design."

Chief administrative officer Donny Van Dyk acknowledged pushback from some members of the public and organizations, notably the Downtown Penticton Association, and confirmed choosing the route doesn't mean cementing the design of the bike lanes along that route. 

"This would be the end of the beginning," Van Dyk said. 

"I really believe that our efforts, if this is passed, that we would take the same rigour in terms of finding solutions that work along the entire route, and not having a situation in which we have an 'us' and 'them.' I'm not saying everyone will be happy but I think if council gives us the mandate on the roads, staff will find various solutions [to the design specifics]."

Council was divided in their views on the route, with some in fervent favour and others expressing grave doubts. 

"There's no such animal as a perfect route. It's going to affect somebody somewhere. Being an ex-athlete, I believe there's no gain without the pain," Coun. Katie Robinson sad. "I truly truly believe there are vast amounts of economic spinoffs that are going to come from this cycling route." 

"If you don't take your first step you can't take your second," Coun. Campbell Watt said. "I would love it if we would replace the word cost, with investment. Because that's what we're doing, an investment in our community."

Mayor John Vassilaki said he has "a lot of concerns," and "the people out there have a lot of concerns." 

"This is probably the toughest vote I've had to take since I've been on city council since 2002. I don't think I've had such conflict with myself as to which direction I'm going to go," Vassilaki said. 

But he said he "talked himself into it." 

In the end, it was a 5-1 vote in favour of the route, with Coun. Judy Sentes opposing. 

