Penticton city council moving forward with another year of booze on the beach pilot project

Photo: BC Ale Trail

Penticton council has voted to move forward with another year of the pilot project that saw alcohol allowed on select beaches and parks at the north and south end of town.

Director of development services Blake Laven presented council with findings from the 2020 pilot, which included feedback from relevant stakeholders.

The parks department noted there was a notable increase in overflowing garbage bins, glass on the beach and many drinking after hours that the bylaw allowed, with some confusion from participants on the areas that drinking was permitted.

RCMP reported they created a specific code for beach drinking related incidents and tagged 80 files over the course of the pilot, which ran over the summer until Oct. 15.

The most common reason was causing a disturbance, but they also reported some calls for litter, mischief, public intoxication, and one on intoxicated driving. RCMP concluded that these were typical files for the summertime and not necessarily related to the new bylaw.

City bylaw staff said issues they encountered were difficult to pin to the pilot program or just greater use of parks and beaches due to COVID-19.

Laven spoke to strong public support and what he considered a successful program.

"This was very unique to Penticton and it sets us apart from other municipalities in the region," Laven said. "In the Okanagan this is something that differentiates us from some of the other communities here and I really feel it is on brand."

Things to consider for next year include more investments in signage, garbage and recyclable collection, and thought into how the pilot will dovetail with large events like Peach Fest which did not happen this year.

There is $88,500 in the budget for next year to bring parks staff back up to full force and new signage and communications specific to the pilot project are estimated at roughly $5,000.

Council voted unanimously in favour of moving forward with another year of the pilot, with some discussion of potential improvements.

"I do hope we can get creative with our recycling bins and garbage bins, they don't have to look like just a garbage bin," Coun. Katie Robinson said. "And I am concerned about glass on the beach, I would like to explore between now and then the possibility of using just cans ... it's a concern, a major concern, especially with families that use [the beaches] so often."

"I was the councillor dragging her feet when this came forward early this summer," Coun. Judy Sentes said. "I'm happy to hear the positive in this report, and I believe the comment that council made at the time was give them the opportunity and then it's up to them to handle it appropriately, and that's what we saw."

City staff will put together a new bylaw for the 2021 pilot project for council to discuss, tweak and adopt at an upcoming meeting.