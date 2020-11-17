Penticton council gives blessing to Barking Parrot to seek extension on liquor licence to serve earlier

Photo: The Barking Parrot

The Barking Parrot has Penticton city council's full support in seeking to extend their liquor license hours, to be able to serve starting at 9 a.m. rather than noon.

The Lakeside Resort is seeking the extension of hours in order to be able to better utilize all their spaces during the revenue dip caused by COVID-19. Currently, the Barking Parrot bar area is closed all morning.

City staff told council at Tuesday's meeting that two letters of non support were received from the public, voicing concerns about early morning dinking leading to drinking and driving, and the proximity of nearby parks.

But council was on board, voting unanimously to support the Lakeside Resort's application to the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch.

"It surprises me to know that you can't get a mimosa with your breakfast at our main hotel. I know when I'm on vacation I appreciate one," said Coun. Katie Robinson.

"It's more for the hotel guests than anything. And as a guest in a hotel you're looking for this kind of thing, so I say it's reasonable," said Coun. Judy Sentes.

The Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch will have final say.