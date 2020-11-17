Proposed affordable apartment building in downtown Penticton heading to public hearing

Photo: Contributed M'akola Development Services early rendering of possible housing and commercial building on 600 block of Main Street.

The future of a long-empty lot in the 600 block of Penticton's Main Street will be going before the public for input.

603 Main Street, the site of the former downtown KFC which has sat empty for more than a decade, is being eyed for a 28-unit, five-storey affordable housing building with commercial space on the street level by M'akola Development Services.

City staff presented the group's plans Tuesday afternoon, which would need a variance to the Official Community Plan to allow for five storeys. Staff noted that while the height would be a change for downtown, final designs would need to comply with the character of the neighbourhood.

Staff had some concerns about how much parking the development was proposing to provide, but noted that those details could be discussed by council at the development permit phase.

Most of council was in favour of sending the height variance forward to public hearing.

"This land has remained vacant for a long time and the commercial zoning, they obviously don't make sense because they've been trying to sell this property for a long time," Coun. Julius Bloomfield said.



"I think the highest and best use of these areas of downtown are probably shifting to a residential use."

"We speak often of trying to make our community more walkable or frankly more usable without a vehicle,” Coun. Campbell Watt said. “[Downtown] we really only have the ability to go up."

But Coun. Katie Robinson was the lone vote opposed.

"I think it’s a great project but it’s in the wrong location. I am adamantly opposed to the height of five storeys. I think we made that mistake once on Front Street and I will not be making that mistake again on Main Street,” Robinson said, appearing to refer to the five-storey apartment building at 135 Front Street.

The next step will be a public hearing on Dec. 7 for the public to give feedback on the increase of height.