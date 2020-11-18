165655
Penticton outdoor ice rink delayed due to pandemic

Penticton council got a long-awaited update on a planned public skating rink Tuesday, outlining numerous delays to the project which had hoped to launch this winter. 

Various COVID-19-related issues have made progress slower than anticipated in 2020, resulting in the project timeline being pushed by one year. 

"We're delaying it until next year's winter. A number of different things have slowed down our process, from our society not being able to meet as often, to the uncertainty of the grand opening," said Drew Barnes of Activate Penticton, the force behind the proposed rink just south of Gyro Park.

A final design will be presented to council in late spring, permits and construction to begin in summer 2021 and a grand opening winter 2021. 

Barnes outlined the positive support they have received from the community, with numerous businesses offering help with the project. 

Activate Penticton asked council that $200,000 in the Draft Financial Plan for the Gyro Bandshell washrooms upgrade be moved from 2022 to 2021 to be part of the rink, with plans for a heated year-round vandalism-resistant structure of eight stalls. 

Council voted to discuss that during upcoming budget deliberations, and noted their excitement for the project.

"I think it is just delightful, what it can offer for our community," said Coun. Judy Sentes  "I'm happy to see it moving forward." 

