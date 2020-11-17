Parents of missing Manning Park hiker Jordan Naterer leave BC after weeks long search

Photo: Vancouver Police Jordan Naterer has been missing in Manning Park since Oct. 10

After weeks of searching, the parents of missing hiker Jordan Naterer have flown home to Newfoundland and ground searches have been called off due to deteriorating winter conditions.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Oct. 10 when he left for a solo hike in Manning Park. His car was later found, as was his bag.

Ever since, family, friends and strangers have been searching and donating, with a GoFundMe raising over $127,000 to date.

The family hired private search and rescue groups with helicopter and drone support which had been looking in recent weeks before the weather turned.

Josie Naterer, Jordan's mother, announced the family has made the "difficult decision" to return to Newfoundland in light of the suspension of ground searches, but that they are not giving up hope.

"Although at times we feel defeated, we won't give up trying and hoping to find Jordan. With the continuing help of volunteers, and private companies hired, we're searching for clues from drone coverage and other aerial imagery," Josie posted on social media, adding her heartfelt thanks to all who have donated and supported their search.

They also plan to hire fixed wing aircraft to survey the region from a higher elevation, then scour the images for clues.

Jordan was last seen wearing a burgundy coat, white T-shirt, black pants and black hiking boots, carrying a green camping back. Anyone with information on Jordan, or who may have been in the Frosty Mountain or Windy Joe areas of Manning Park on Oct. 10 or 11, can contact the family at [email protected]