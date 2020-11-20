OSNS Share a Smile Telethon is back, with some pandemic tweaks

Photo: OSNS The Share a Smile Telethon in 2019. This year, they are going virtual.

Even a pandemic can't stop the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre from raising money to support pediatric habilitation services in the South Okanagan.

On Sunday, Nov. 22 the 41st annual Share a Smile Telethon and online auction will take place virtually from 4 to 7 p.m.

"So many things look different this year. What doesn’t look different is the enthusiastic support of our OSNS family – donors, performers, parents and team. Everyone has come together to put on an innovative ‘mostly virtual’ event," said executive director Manisha Wilms.

The yearly event moved to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre two years ago. Due to the pandemic, this year, the Share a ‘Virtual’ Smile will be broadcast on Shaw and streamed on the OSNS website, live from OSNS which is located beside Penticton Regional Hospital.

Physically distanced phone panels and Host Chad Mielke will be on hand to introduce pre-recorded performances specifically for the event.

And check out the online auction which is already open here with over 70 items donated by local businesses. The goal for fundraising is $50,000 to support equipment and programming for children with developmental challenges.

Performers include Beamer Wigley, Aidan Mayes, Oliver Elementary and many more individuals and groups. There will also be interviews with children, parents, donors and service groups who support OSNS.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre serves over 1,600 children annually in the South Okanagan Similkameen. They provide treatment services for children with developmental challenges and program for children of all abilities.