165834
Penticton  

OSNS Share a Smile Telethon is back, with some pandemic tweaks

Share a smile, virtually

- | Story: 316630

Even a pandemic can't stop the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre from raising money to support pediatric habilitation services in the South Okanagan.

On Sunday, Nov. 22 the 41st annual Share a Smile Telethon and online auction will take place virtually from 4 to 7 p.m.

"So many things look different this year. What doesn’t look different is the enthusiastic support of our OSNS family – donors, performers, parents and team. Everyone has come together to put on an innovative ‘mostly virtual’ event," said executive director Manisha Wilms. 

The yearly event moved to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre two years ago. Due to the pandemic, this year, the Share a ‘Virtual’ Smile will be broadcast on Shaw and streamed on the OSNS website, live from OSNS which is located beside Penticton Regional Hospital.

Physically distanced phone panels and Host Chad Mielke will be on hand to introduce pre-recorded performances specifically for the event.

And check out the online auction which is already open here with over 70 items donated by local businesses. The goal for fundraising is $50,000 to support equipment and programming for children with developmental challenges.

Performers include Beamer Wigley, Aidan Mayes, Oliver Elementary and many more individuals and groups. There will also be interviews with children, parents, donors and service groups who support OSNS.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre serves over 1,600 children annually in the South Okanagan Similkameen. They provide treatment services for children with developmental challenges and program for children of all abilities.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161351
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
164731




Send us your News Tips!


164489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


165332


TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to brighten your day.  
TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt delivers groceries to families in need
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has been giving back to the community in Los Angeles by...
Husky’s reaction to cup of tea is simply priceless
Must Watch
It looks like this stubborn husky does not want to drink tea from...
Labrasaurus Rex
Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163919