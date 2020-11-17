165076
Penticton  

Police apprehend man at Penticton Superstore parking lot with realistic pellet gun

Fake gun gets man tasered

- | Story: 316613

A gun scare at Superstore in Penticton last week turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. 

On Nov. 12 at 12:35 p.m., RCMP responded to reports that a man appeared to be loading bullets into a handgun while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the Superstore parking lot. 

Sgt. Jason Bayda said police spoke to the man who agreed to step out of the vehicle before becoming noncompliant, ignoring commands and reaching into his pockets. 

Police tasered the man and took him into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a realistic-looking pellet gun. 

"Pellet guns or replica firearms have become almost identical in appearance to the real thing. It is very difficult for the public or an officer to tell the difference,” Bayda said. 

“This is why it is so important to remain cognizant of where you are handling them. Handling them in view of public in a busy area is going to garner a quick police response that often requires police to have to make split second decisions.”

RCMP later determined the pellet gun had been purchased to manage aa rodent problem at the man's residence. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
165158




Send us your News Tips!


162204


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Penticton SPCA >


164489


Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Music
Singer Morrissey has confirmed reports he's no longer a BMG Records artist. Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer...
Tired pup clearly not in the mood to join owner’s workout
Must Watch
Sean does push ups wearing body armour while Barrie the dog lays...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea shows off postpartum weight loss
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is “lighter than pre-baby and counting”


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207
163947