Police apprehend man at Penticton Superstore parking lot with realistic pellet gun

Photo: Contributed

A gun scare at Superstore in Penticton last week turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

On Nov. 12 at 12:35 p.m., RCMP responded to reports that a man appeared to be loading bullets into a handgun while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the Superstore parking lot.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said police spoke to the man who agreed to step out of the vehicle before becoming noncompliant, ignoring commands and reaching into his pockets.

Police tasered the man and took him into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a realistic-looking pellet gun.

"Pellet guns or replica firearms have become almost identical in appearance to the real thing. It is very difficult for the public or an officer to tell the difference,” Bayda said.

“This is why it is so important to remain cognizant of where you are handling them. Handling them in view of public in a busy area is going to garner a quick police response that often requires police to have to make split second decisions.”

RCMP later determined the pellet gun had been purchased to manage aa rodent problem at the man's residence.