Keremeos man fined for ID theft and defrauding bank

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Keremeos man has been fined after pleading guilty to impersonating an Alberta man and fraudulently opening a bank account.

Martin Legare, 61, entered his plea in a Penticton courtroom Tuesday morning to one count of "personation with intent to gain advantage" and one of fraud.

In early January 2017, Legare entered two banks in Keremeos — the CIBC and Valley First Credit Union — with the drivers license of an unrelated Alberta man and his social insurance number.

At both, Legare attempted to open an account while impersonating the man.

At Valley First, he was successful, and during a period of roughly a week in early February, Legare made a series of fraudulent deposits and withdrawals, resulting in a loss of $4,020.72 for the credit union.

RCMP were alerted to potentially fraudulent activity and Legare was arrested.

Legare was slapped with $1,000 in fines which he has nine months to pay, and he has one year to repay the $4,020.72 to Valley First.

"I just put myself in a situation I never should have," Legare told the judge. "I'm sorry."