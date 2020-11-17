164522
Penticton  

Penticton cab company addresses alleged sexual assault by drivers, fires both

Cab company apologizes

The Penticton cab company which employed two men allegedly involved in a sexual assault has made a public statement, apologizing and confirming the drivers have been terminated. 

Courtesy Taxi and Klassic Cabs management made the statement on social media Monday evening after news broke that RCMP were investigating allegations that a driver picked up a woman in his taxi and took her to a Penticton home where she was sexually assaulted by him and another man. 

"When management first heard about this incident, both drivers involved were laid off until further investigation," reads the statement.

"After three weeks one of the drivers approached the dispatcher and claimed he had not been convicted or charged and asked to be put back on shift. He was put back on the road for one shift by a dispatcher who was not aware that the driver was not to be put on the road until further notice." 

The statement goes on to say that both men a 28-year-old and 36-year-old, have been "permanently terminated."

"We apologize immensely as none of this should have happened under our management," they wrote. "The actions of these two drivers do not reflect the actions of our other 50 drivers."

Courtesy Taxi management went on to say they will now be installing cameras in their cabs as part of new safety protocols, as well as clearly displaying their direct contact information on the dash of the cab. 

"We want our community to feel safe using our cabs and we will do what we can to ensure an incident like this does not occur again." 

The two men, whom RCMP have not named, have not yet been formally charged with any crimes. 

