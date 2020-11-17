Penticton public hearing on bike route attracts many

Photo: Contributed

After 18 months of planning, public consultation and discussion, the fate of a proposed lake-to-lake bike route across Penticton rides on city council’s final decision Tuesday night after a busy public hearing Monday.

Council will make the long-awaited decision during its regularly scheduled meeting. Monday's two-hour public hearing held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre saw a mixture of voices for, against, or concerned about the proposed route.

Beginning at Skaha Lake, the proposed route travels down South Main Street to Atkinson Street, over to Fairview Road to Martin Street, and ends at Okanagan Lake.

City engineer Ian Chapman made one final presentation before council at the public hearing, stressing the proposed route is “very preliminary” and is subject to several changes that could drop the $8 million budget down to $6 million.

The proposed budget, which came under fire by several people during the evening who questioned the city spending such a large amount during a global pandemic, includes a 25 per cent contingency and 8 per cent allowance for design and project management costs.

Changes which could be considered, Chapman explained, include moving the bike route to either the east or west side of certain streets to lessen the impact on businesses’ patios and parking, and scrapping the idea of “floating transit stops,” which have become a hot topic in Victoria after the BC Human Rights Tribunal sided with a complaint that the transit stops discriminate against the visually impaired due to bikes being difficult to hear.

“We can switch the parking on South Main Street … from the west side of the street to the east side street,” suggested Chapman. “We can switch the cycle track on Martin Street to the east side and retain parking on the west side.”

The proposed route, he said, has been found to promote the most “balance” between a number of considerations, such as safety, parking, the least amount of change to infrastructure and creating a route for all ages and abilities.

Chapman reminded councillors they are not being asked to make a final decision on which streets the bike lanes would be installed on, but instead the general location of the route.

“It connects major destinations between the lakes, and it’s safe for all ages and abilities,” said Chapman.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki estimated approximately 50 people were present either in-person, through Zoom or on the phone to have their chance to speak their minds on the approximately 6.5 kilometre route.

Several people spoke to the proposed bike lane tackling safety concerns, including bikes currently having to swerve into traffic to avoid parked vehicles, and unaware drivers striking cyclists during right-hand turns in Penticton’s industrial area.

Many of the speakers stressed that while they’re not against the idea of a lake-to-lake bike route, they’re uncomfortable with several of the streets chosen such as Martin and Atkinson Streets and the impact on parking the bike lanes would cause.

But parking wasn’t the only concern on Martin Street, with several speakers noting concerns about bike lanes passing the Penticton Soupateria and the safety of not only the cyclists, but their bikes as well.

Several voices praised the positive impact the bike lanes would have on the planet as it would promote cycling and encourage less driving.

Lynn Allen, the executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association, attended the public hearing by Zoom in support of its members.

“I wanted to confirm that the DPA is completely, 100 per cent behind our members on Martin Street with their petition, their concerns and their opposition to the Martin Street segment,” she noted.

Also in attendance via Zoom was Travis Kroschinsky, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association trail director and Skaha Lake Middle School teacher.

“Bikes are just such an incredible teaching tool,” he said. “Fitness, mental health, the environment, the list just goes on. To expand my classroom beyond the walls of the school … the problem is, the school I teach at is at the south end of town, and we’re really limited to that part of town.”