Highway 3 reopens west of Princeton after incident

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3, approximately 32 km south of Princeton, looking north.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.

Highway 3 has now reopened to traffic,

The portion of highway between Saturday Creek and Frontage Road, southwest of Princeton, had been closed since late Monday afternoon.

The crash has now been cleared.

Still no word on the severity of the crash or the condition of those involved.

ORIGINAL 5:25 p.m.

The Crowsnest Highway is closed in both directions southwest of Princeton.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident has closed the road between Saturday Creek and Frontage Rd.

Webcams show snow coming down heavily on the highway.

DriveBC says its next update is due at 7:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Similkameen.

"Fifteen cm has fallen in Allison Pass in the past four hours late this afternoon. Heavy snow will continue this evening with a further 5 to 10 cm before the front passes," the statement says. "The rain-snow level for the highway will fluctuate throughout this evening as invading warm air battles against heavy snowfall rates."



Motorists are advised to expect rapidly changing weather conditions.