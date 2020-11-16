Highway 3 closed west of Princeton as heavy snow comes down

The Crowsnest Highway is closed in both directions southwest of Princeton.
DriveBC reports a vehicle incident has closed the road between Saturday Creek and Frontage Rd.
Webcams show snow coming down heavily on the highway.
DriveBC says its next update is due at 7:30 p.m.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Similkameen.
"Fifteen cm has fallen in Allison Pass in the past four hours late this afternoon. Heavy snow will continue this evening with a further 5 to 10 cm before the front passes," the statement says. "The rain-snow level for the highway will fluctuate throughout this evening as invading warm air battles against heavy snowfall rates."
Motorists are advised to expect rapidly changing weather conditions.