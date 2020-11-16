165076
Penticton police investigating alleged taxi driver sexual assault

A cab driver and another man are being investigated for sexual assault following an incident in Penticton. 

RCMP are investigating after a report that on Oct. 17, a female victim got into a taxi with a male driver in Penticton, and that an assault involving a second man then took place at a local residence. 

Sgt. Jason Bayda said a 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton were arrested and subsequently released on conditions to have "no contact with the victim."

"I can confirm the victim got into the cab of the alleged offender and that the victim knew the alleged offender," Bayda said, adding that the victim also knew the second man.

Bayda said the matter is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment once that investigation is complete.

The names of those under investigation have not been released by police. 

