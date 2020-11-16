Barking Parrot bar in Penticton looks to expand hours

Photo: The Barking Parrot

The Penticton Lakeside Resort's Barking Parrot bar is seeking an extension from the City for their liquor licence, hoping to open at 9 a.m. instead of 12 p.m.

It comes as a response to COVID-19- related restrictions on capacity in the Lakeside in general, as they work to find ways to optimize their facilities.

"With the current COVID restrictions in place, we are restricted in our early morning service capability with our [Food Primary] licence. Opening up the Liquor Primary space allows for more consumer spacing that will fulfill both health and safety requirements, and add additional open outside space," wrote then-general manager David Prystay in a letter to the City of Penticton.

City staff have no issues with the request, and are recommending council give their support to the Lakeside in their application to the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch, which ultimately has the authority.

Staff noted that after letters were mailed out to nearby business owners and residents advising them of the application and a sign posted in front of the Lakeside, no letters containing feedback were received either for or against the change of hours.

Council will decide whether to support the LCRB application at Tuesday's meeting.