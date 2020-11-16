164522
Penticton  

City of Penticton preps for final public hearing on contentious lake-to-lake bike route

Monday evening is the final chance for citizens of Penticton to have their say about a proposed $8 million Lake-to-Lake Bike Route. 

A public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and while in-person attendance is allowed and social distancing protocols will be in place, the City has previously urged anyone wanting to have their say to consider virtual options as well. 

A dial-in number is available, as is an open Zoom meeting. 

The bike route has provoked strong opinions both for and against from the public so far, and the meeting is expected to draw plenty of participation. 

Council green lit the proposed route to move t forward to public hearing despite reservations from some members. The northernmost leg of the route follows Martin Street from Okanagan Lake, and would require loss of parking and changed access to some of the businesses and residences along it. 

Access the public hearing online or by phone here

