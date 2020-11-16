Outdoor winter fun is just around the corner in Penticton

Photo: Chute Lake Lodge

"Four seasons of fun" is new a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Get ready to get the most out of winter, with local snowy attractions gearing up for the season in Penticton.

Pull those boards and skis out of storage to be ready to hit the slopes, because Apex Mountain Resort is right on schedule to open in just a few weeks.

“Snow is falling nicely,” said general manager James Shalman. “The forecast looks really good. We’re on track for a phenomenal season.

“Things are looking really good.”

Apex is offering a price freeze on this year’s season’s passes, keeping them at the same rate as last year. They can be used between opening day, Dec. 5, and closing Apr. 4, 2021, and are on sale at the mountain’s administration office.

With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including face coverings in the village, buildings (unless eating or drinking) and while loading, riding and disembarking the chair lifts, the mountain will be operating under the same hours once it opens for the season.

While you won’t need to book your lift ticket in advance, equipment rentals and lessons will need to be booked ahead of your visit.

And don’t miss the opportunity to visit Apex’s revamped Gunbarrel Saloon, which Shalman says has been “taken to the next level” thanks to the new leadership of Score Pub Group owner and manager Jesse Ritchie.

“The levels of customer service, the menu and fun drink variations … all sorts of things (Ritchie) has brought to the table,” said Shalman.

“Jesse’s definitely keeping up the Gunbarrel tradition.”

For those skiers who aren't in the mood for downhill, look no further than Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, just a few minutes away from Apex.

The centre, which boasts 56 kilometres of groomed trails for cross country skiers and snowshoers alike, is aiming to open the weekend of Nov. 28, dependent on the snow base, which is looking promising so far.

Enhanced COVID-19 protocols will be in place including for common areas and rental equipment, thanks in part to a grant of $10,000 from the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program focused on ensuring local sport can get back up and running during the pandemic.

And if you’re looking for a little getaway after hitting the slopes and a variation of other fun winter activities, Chute Lake Lodge in Naramata is also ramping up for the winter season.

Snow permitting, Chute Lake Lodge is offering up snowshoe rentals this year, as well as fat bike rentals.

But if you’re missing the lake and your fishing rod, Chute Lake has the answer to that, too: Ice fishing. The lodge will be renting out ice fishing gear this year.

And be sure to bring a pair of skates, because the lodge plans on opening a skating rink this year to the public, too.

And there’s no better way to enjoy some of these fantastic outdoor activities than by bundling them with one of the lodge’s current staycation packages that includes one of their cozy yurts or cabins. Catch a chill while exploring the outdoors? No worries, because their sauna will be up and running.

Sunday through Thursday, guests can enjoy a $99 room special rate throughout November, and, weather permitting, don’t miss out on the Snowshoe Under the Stars and Dinner Special, which includes an evening snowshoe with equipment, a sauna upon your arrival back to the lodge and a three-course dinner paired with Echo Bay wine, all for $75 a person, or $150 a person maximum six people.

More details can be found at chutelakelodge.ca.

