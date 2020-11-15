IH declares outbreak at Village by the Station long-term facility

Photo: GSS

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton.

According to a news release sent on Sunday, one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

"No residents are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time."

"To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH," states the release.



To protect residents and staff members there's a temporary pause on visits.

IH public health is contacting those who may have been exposed making sure they are also taking appropriate precautions such as self-isolation or monitoring symptoms as required.

The Village by the Station is privately-owned and operated with 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds.