IH declares outbreak at Village by the Station long-term facility

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton.
According to a news release sent on Sunday, one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
"No residents are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time."
"To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH," states the release.
To protect residents and staff members there's a temporary pause on visits.
IH public health is contacting those who may have been exposed making sure they are also taking appropriate precautions such as self-isolation or monitoring symptoms as required.
The Village by the Station is privately-owned and operated with 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds.