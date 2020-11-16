The 5th Annual V2A Homes for the Homeless fundraiser is back

Photo: Viv Lieskovsky

A family-run fundraiser for Penticton homeless people is back again this holiday season.



The V2A Homes for the Homeless is back for its fifth year. This time Dave, Viv and Heather Lieskovsky have created a heart-shaped edition of home-themed ornaments.

"The clay ornaments represent the phrases so often heard in 2020. Stay at home. Shelter in place," says Viv.



"As such, homes are our refuge during the pandemic. This fundraiser helps those who aren't fortunate enough to have a place to call home during the pandemic."



The campaign is based on Penticton’s postal code, V2A.



"V2A is a symbolic reference to local housing issues. Those who don't have a postal code, likely don't have a home," she said.

The homes are made from recycled and donated materials, making each ornament completely unique.

Over the past four years, the project has generated almost $10,000 for Penticton's Salvation Army, which uses the proceeds to provide relief and comfort to the homeless.



For a minimum $5 donation the little hearts ornaments are available starting on Nov. 19.



They could be found at Banks Travel at 110 Ellis Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday or the Lloyd Gallery at 18 Front Street from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.