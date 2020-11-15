164896
Penticton  

The Critteraid Sanctuary in Summerland has bonded kittens ready to go home in pairs

Pick up a pair of kittens

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a group of bonded pair kitties ready to go home, encouraging people to take two kittens instead of one. 

Malfoy and Potter, Toad and Newt, Candy Cane and Toque, and Evergreen and Sandalwood are looking forward to being adopted together.

“A bonded pair means that they either came from the same colony, or the same litter, or they have met and become the best of friends,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

Many of the pairs have one kitten who’s more outgoing, loving, energetic, while the second tends to be more shy.

“These bonded pairs are going to make great forever friends. The great thing with having two cats, they keep each other busy and happy.”

Even adding two young cats in with an older one can work well, Byer adds, stating they’ll bring in new energy but won’t bug your other cat.  

“If anyone is looking to adopt two amazing little kitties together and give them a forever home, please just send us an email,” Byer said. 

Anyone interested in meeting two furry companions can find out more by emailing [email protected]

