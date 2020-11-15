Penticton Council will be reviewing reports from the open alcohol pilot to decide on another for 2021

Photo: BC Ale Trail

After what city staff deem a successful pilot program, Council will be deciding on Tuesday whether a similar program will be in place to allow alcohol on certain beaches and parks again.

What first started as a one month pilot program allowing the consumption of liquor in select parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake, City Council moved to extend the pilot through the rest of the summer and allow a similar bylaw for areas along Skaha Lake. The program in both locations finished on October 15th. T

Staff will be sharing feedback from several internal departments and external stakeholders with the council.

Reports back from Parks staff, Bylaw and RCMP outline a clear need for additional recycling facilities, with increases on garbage and recycling demands far exceeding the current waste management infrastructure and capacity. Increases of glass and broken glass on beaches and walkways were reported. As well as a large increase in litter from beverage containers, recyclables and other packages left in park areas.

Better signage and description of approved areas as well as enforcement is recommended by all reports.

RCMP also reported 35 files to be related to liquor consumption in public. Within those files, the most common offence was causing a disturbance (11 files).

A number of files also were in relation to people drinking in the designated areas outside of the approved hours, 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm but were not scored as related to the bylaw given the criteria set out.These subjects in those files did state they thought they were allowed to drink because of the bylaw.

RCMP staff found that ‘overall, if does not appear that allowing liquor consumption within the specified areas added any significant strain to police resources’.

Bylaw staff concluded that “it is difficult to say whether all the items above were directly related to the bylaw or just the greater use of beaches due to COVID, but it is evident that more resources are required to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the bylaw areas should the initiative continue.”

Feedback from the Downtown Penticton Association, Chamber of Commerce and Travel Penticton reported back few comments or concerns expressed from downtown businesses.

However, seeing as this year is likely an outlier and without the COVID pandemic and associated public health orders (reduced seating capacity etc.), the pilot might have had a different impact. Suggestion is that prior to making any permanent decisions on alcohol consumption allowance, another pilot season (non-COVID) should be tried.

The report stated that the results from the pilot showed few instances of abuse and good decision making from those who participated.

Staff consider the initiative successful and are recommending that Council give staff direction to create a similar bylaw and program for 2021. Staff will be asking the Council for direction on Tuesday.