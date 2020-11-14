Penticton Bylaw will be conducting more patrols throughout December

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is looking at additional bylaw services patrols in December to 'ensure a safe and well ordered experience' for shoppers, visitors and businesses as Penticton becomes a ‘vibrant, busy place during the holiday shopping season.’

Penticton will be stationing dedicated relief bylaw officers on foot patrol throughout the downtown during the busiest shopping days in December, according to the report being presented to council.

The additional officers are being posted to ensure ‘parking and traffic enforcement, COVID provincial health order compliance, snow clearance and general community safety.’

As a part of the ‘Love Local Penticton’ campaign, the additional bylaw presence is said to support downtown retailers and businesses.

The financial implications are estimated at $3,500 and will be funded through administrative savings.

The need is deemed to provide a clean, orderly and safe environment by ‘providing a high visibility of bylaw services,’ that is integral to creating the desired vibrancy in the Downtown.

Staff are requesting for Council to receive this information into the record and will be presenting the report on Tuesday.