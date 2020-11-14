Downtown Penticton outdoor ice rink delayed until winter 2021

Photo: Activate Penticton A render of a proposed outdoor skating rink downtown Penticton

Penticton won't be adding another space for outdoor skating until 2021.

Drew Barnes, representing the “Activate Penitcton” will present an update to Penticton city council on Tuesday for the plans on the outdoor rink.

The society was hoping to “Create a vibrant, healthy Winter amenity for the public to enjoy at no cost to the users and for all ages by December 2020.”

When Barnes spoke to the City in December 2019, he hoped construction will start in the summer in advance of a grand opening in December.

His report reads that the project has been delayed by a year until 2021.

"We are looking to expand the project and include a new (heated) washroom and a storage building (design+build)," the proposal reads, adding that the current washroom do not suffice.

Barnes will speak to council on Tuesday and is expected to be presenting a full package next November.