165076
162265
Penticton  

Downtown Penticton outdoor ice rink delayed until winter 2021

Outdoor rink delayed

- | Story: 316425

Penticton won't be adding another space for outdoor skating until 2021. 

Drew Barnes, representing the “Activate Penitcton” will present an update to Penticton city council on Tuesday for the plans on the outdoor rink. 

The society was hoping to “Create a vibrant, healthy Winter amenity for the public to enjoy at no cost to the users and for all ages by December 2020.”

When Barnes spoke to the City in December 2019, he hoped construction will start in the summer in advance of a grand opening in December.

His report reads that the project has been delayed by a year until 2021.

"We are looking to expand the project and include a new (heated) washroom and a storage building (design+build)," the proposal reads, adding that the current washroom do not suffice. 

Barnes will speak to council on Tuesday and is expected to be presenting a full package next November. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
164648




Send us your News Tips!


165360


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sylvester
Sylvester Penticton SPCA >


161505


Happy pug knows it

Must Watch
If you’re happy and you know it say WOO WOO!
Tiny World
Must Watch
Very tiny things.  
Home Alone 2 director: ‘Donald Trump bullied his way into cameo’
Showbiz
Donald Trump bullied his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,
The laughing duck
Must Watch
Toddler laughs as he and husky howl together
Must Watch
Mom Alexandria Smith of Walker, Michigan, filmed the adorable...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162852
163919