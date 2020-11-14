Okanagan Falls' six-week winter market bringing in visitors from across the valley

Casey Richardson

A community winter market is bringing in visitors from throughout the Okanagan Valley, hosting artisan vendors in offices at an old real estate office.

Elaine Chernoff, the organizer for the Okanagan Falls artisan market, thought it would be a perfect idea after the new owner told her of the available space.

“I immediately thought about a market of some sort because we have really nothing much in Ok Falls,” Chernoff said. “Within about ten days, we have seven offices full of vendors who are selling a variety of arts and crafts and sweet and savoury things.”

Vendors were positive about the market set-up, feeling more comfortable in a smaller space with their own corners.

“When I was told about this one it just seemed so much safer than doing anything in a big hall and making masks mandatory here was right up my alley...and staggering how many people can come in, one person to a snop,” Teresa Millar, one of the vendors and the owner of Gnutty for Gnomes and other oddities said.

“We’re fortunate because I’ve heard of other markets not happening for various reasons, and I just hope everybody keeps implementing the safety measures,” Chantal Moreau, Owner of Farm House Deli added.

The winter market hosts five permanent vendors for six weeks and ten rotating throughout the weekends, giving even the locals new shops to look at on a different day.

While most of the vendors are Ok Falls locals, there are others from throughout the Okanagan.

So far, visitors have been coming from down in Osoyoos to all the way up in Kelowna to visit the small community’s shops.

"The turnout [has been] awesome, we had a line up right around the building at one point,” Millar said.

The market will be on every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks until Dec. 20, inviting shoppers to come in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at 837 Main Street.