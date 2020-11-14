Penticton Curling Classic competition goes forward with pandemic protocols and live streams

Photo: YouTube Glenn Howard vs. Tyler Tardi: Ashley Home Store Curling Classic - Draw 5

The fourth annual Ashley Home Store Curling Classic competition kicked off on Friday, with live videos running on Youtube of the ongoing matches for the weekend.

The competition is running until Nov. 16, taking place at the Penticton Curling Club. New rules have been implemented to adhere to safety protocols.

Only 40 spectators are allowed at any time, with sponsors making up half of the viewing list and the other half up for purchase from the public.

Curlers and sponsors are kept separate, using different entrances and remaining on individual floors.

Twenty-four teams are playing in a round robin, with a pools format for an $84,000 purse.

The livestream of the games can be found on the CurlingZone Youtube page.