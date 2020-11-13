165076
Penticton  

Penticton residents have chance to participate in public hearings virtually

Virtually join public hearing

Penticton city council will be holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss four different topics with the community. 

The City will be discussing the proposed lake-to-lake bike route, starting at Skaha Lake, following South Main Street to Atkinson Street to Fairview Road and Martin Street, finishing at Okanagan Lake. 

All four public hearings will be taking place at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (PTCC) starting at 6 p.m. on Monday. The hearing for the bike route will start at 7:30 p.m.

The city will be conducting the public hearings in multiple ways for residents to participate - in person, with written submissions, telephone or their newer option - joining via Zoom. 

The full schedule and links for join each hearing can be found here.

Those interested in attending in person at the PTCC are reminded of the provincial public health order limits for capacity to 50 patrons and they can accommodate 30 people at a time in the ballroom. 

